4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,499,000

Circa 1936 Colonial exudes character & charm and is located in one of the City's most notable neighborhoods. A combination of historic & new, it features Hardwood Floors, Formal LR with Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal DR, Home Office & Gourmet Kitchen Addition w/Butler's Pantry & expansive light filled Great Room w/Gas Fireplace & Wall of Built-ins. As part of the Renovations, a 2 Car Garage was added with a Guest Suite (Handicap Accessible), & can be accessed from the rear deck off the Great Room. The staircase from the Garage level has been designed for a chair lift. Upstairs is the Owner's Suite w/Full Bath & Large Closet w/Built-ins, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath (Jack & Jill). The Terrace Level has a Combination Room, 2nd Home Office with Gas Fireplace, Exercise Room, Laundry w/Copper Sink & Mud Room with a Wall of Storage, Tool Room and Mechanical Room. Screen Porch w/Hot Tub runs across the rear of the Home. Partially Fenced Rear, Flat Yard area and the raised yard area has a Playhouse/Shed combination.

