4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,495,000

Leave the worries of the world behind when you come home to this bucolic country home on 13 acres only minutes from town in lovely western Albemarle County! Sip morning coffee on the open front porch; then have a swim in your pool surrounded by many flowering perennials. Spend evenings in the hot tub or relaxing on the deck overlooking the stocked pond. With a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious master suite, a stone fireplace in the family room, air & water purification systems, a generator, small barn and fenced pastures Fox Haven Farm offers quintessential Virginia living! An additional 3.3 acre lot can be included for a total price of $1,895,000.