4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,495,000

Practically new top floor condo at The Gleason! Open, extremely spacious floor plan with 4 bedroom, 4.5 baths, great room, fabulous kitchen with professional appliances, dining area, 2 fireplaces and large walk-in closets. Enjoy expansive mountain and city views from inside or from one of two balconies. Secure garage parking. Ting Available. Walk to dining, shopping and entertainment!

