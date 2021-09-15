 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,495,000

Fox Haven Farm offers a private retreat & convenient location. 4000sf; 4Beds, 3.5Baths l Large Master Suite l Renovated Kitchen w/stainless, commercial appliances, granite tops l Over 1600sf Wrap-around Porches & Decks overlook stocked Pond l Inviting Hot Tub, Swimming Pool & Outdoor Shower l Lower Level private Suite l Exercise Room l Stone FirePlace in Family Room l 2 Laundry Rooms l Large 2-CarGarage l Well-maintained and recent renovations. Please enjoy the Gallery of Photos. Find Floor Plans & Features List under "D" documents. Minutes to shopping & amenities including Harris Teeter Grocery, UVA Healthcare.

