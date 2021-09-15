Historic Grassmere Farm, an enchanting circa 1820 Ivy treasure. Beautiful period details blend seamlessly with extensive modern amenities. Infused with abundant natural light , the home is warm and inviting. Main level features include the primary suite with luxurious bath, living room with built-in cabinetry, vaulted ceiling chefs kitchen & adjoining dining room. The second level offers two generous bedrooms, a reading nook plus a full bath with clawfoot tub. The terrace level boasts a guest suite or recreation room, office, workout room, full bath & laundry room. Living and entertaining spaces extend out to the large covered porch, deck & bluestone terrace. Additional amenities include; Solar, heated saltwater pool, greenhouse with water & electricity, oversized 2 car garage with workshop. Gardens & seeded wildflower meadows surround the house. Over 27 acres! Meander across the 1.5 miles of paths mowed & maintained through the meadows & woodlands. Grassmere Farm has been exceptionally well maintained & improved by the current owners. To be featured in the New York Times real estate section. Improvements & plat are located in the Document section. Century Link is current internet provider. Firefly from CVEC available next year
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,495,000
