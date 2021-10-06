4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,450,000

Stately 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath in the coveted Meadowbrook Hills neighborhood close to UVA. First and second floor master suites, graciously proportioned foyer, formal living, dining and library, floor-to-ceiling triple hung windows, large rooms, high ceilings, and charming details are just a few highlights of this well constructed brick home. One of the biggest and best lots on almost an acre with large useable yard and gardens. Extensive blue stone terraces and dry laid stone wall landscaping accent the front of the home. An excellent value and opportunity in the Venable School District.