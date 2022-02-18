 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,395,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,395,000

Sited on a quiet country road w/ no pass-thru traffic, The Glasshouse is a modernist masterpiece just 12 mins to Downtown. Fabulous passive solar design, incredible light quality & endless built-ins by a master craftsman. One-level living but also a dramatic terrace level w/ soaring ceilings & LOTS of glass. There is also a cheerful 1 bedroom apt ideal for income, in-law or private guest space (w/ laundry room & private outdoor terrace). The parcel is open w/ rolling topography but there is a large, completely level expanse of lawn to the front of the house.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert