4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,395,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY in sought-after location with this 4-bedroom home nestled between two farms with stunning views on Garth Road 2 miles from Barracks Road in the Ingleside neighborhood. This beautiful home has had a 90-day makeover! New Shaw Carpet, New Roof, New Windows (to be installed Dec), Refinished Cherry Floors, arched entryways & 2 wood-burning fireplaces make this huge home still feel cozy. First Level AND Second Level Owner’s Suites, Private home office/gym tucked away by Owners Suite, freshly painted, newly landscaped, stunning brick patio overlooks 3.45-acres.