4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,375,000

Elegant, traditional-style home that is extremely well crafted, built with quality materials, and having a modern, open floor plan. With 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and over 6,700 finished square feet and 1600 unfinished square feet, there is plenty of space for any endeavor. This home has three levels of living space on 3.98 private acres of yard surrounded by beautiful hardwoods. LOCATED JUST SIX MILES WEST OF CHARLOTTESVILLE!!! The residence, circa 2007, features a dramatic and generous entry foyer with a soaring 20 foot ceiling, and views of the living room, dining room and beautifully appointed eat-in kitchen. There is a spacious main level master suite with french doors opening onto the large rear covered porch. The second level, served by two staircases, has are three bedrooms, two full baths plus an enormous bonus room with second multi-purpose room, over the three bay garage. The walkout terrace level features a billiards or recreation room, full bath, home office and a huge shop which could easily be converted to a home theater, in-laws quarters, or many other uses. There is also a large utility/storage room. TRULY A GREAT OFFERING: NO HOA, Western schools, 6 miles from town, space & quality!