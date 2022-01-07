4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,350,000

Meticulous custom energy efficient lakefront residence in the prestigious Charlottesville Fox Chase community. Hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and palladium windows are featured in an open floor plan with soaring stone fireplace and chefs kitchen. Main floor owners suite and designer bath feature 2 walk in closets, over sized shower, dual vanities, marble floor, and 5.5 ft European tub. The 2300 sqft upper deck overlooks the expansive lake and provides a wonderful place for entertaining. Private community trail accesses the 4.5mi walk around the lake and views of the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains. A pair of bald eagles that call this their home will often be seen soaring over the lake. Clubhouse, tennis, pool and exercise room are additional community amenities. Lower level features additional three bedrooms, 30x30 media room, plus two full baths which provide a private space for family and guests. The terrace level patio with fire pit overlook the lake and provide a perfect place for personal solitude over looking 2 acres of beautiful community woodland. UVA and Sentara hospitals and their renowned physicians and staff are accessible within 15 minutes. Charlottesville airport and Amtrak Station are nearby.