 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,345,732

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,345,732

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,345,732

A rare opportunity to build your dream home with Craig Builders on over 6 acres, yet minutes away from all of Charlottesville's conveniences--5 minutes to the airport and 10 mins to UVA + Downtown. The Squire floor plan with first floor owner's bedroom and finished basement. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and 5" plank hardwood floors. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, grey, etc shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built homes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert