4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,345,732

A rare opportunity to build your dream home with Craig Builders on over 6 acres, yet minutes away from all of Charlottesville's conveniences--5 minutes to the airport and 10 mins to UVA + Downtown. The Squire floor plan with first floor owner's bedroom and finished basement. Quality built with 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and 5" plank hardwood floors. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, grey, etc shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built homes.