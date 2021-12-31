4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,334,000

RARE OPPORTUNITY in sought-after location with this 4-bedroom home nestled between two farms with stunning views on Garth Road 2 miles from Barracks Road in the Ingleside neighborhood. This beautiful home has had a 90-day makeover! Freshly painted exterior, New Roof, New Vinyl Windows (to be installed Jan), New dormers and Trim including casings and sills replaced with weather resistant materials, Refinished Cherry Floors, New Carpet, arched entryways & 2 wood-burning fireplaces make this huge home still feel cozy. First Level AND Second Level Owner’s Suites, Private home office/gym tucked away by Owners Suite, freshly painted, newly landscaped, stunning brick patio with firepit overlooks 3.45-acres The house is ready for it's final touches.