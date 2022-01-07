 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,325,000

Understated and fully renovated mid-Century modern gem located on a quiet street within a short stroll of UVA. Since 2008, this warm and inviting home has been thoughtfully updated and added onto to create the perfect blend of the charm of yesteryear and today's modern conveniences. Stunning kitchen with custom cabinetry, reclaimed barn floors, marble countertops and stainless appliances opens to the great room and dining room addition that is truly the heart of the home. This captivating and light-filled space features over-sized windows, vaulted beamed ceiling, and easy access to the rear patio. True one level living that includes the master suite plus a second bedroom and bath, spacious living room with fireplace, study/playroom/home office, laundry, and charming reading nook/second office all on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and large rec room/loft area (teen suite?). Plenty of space for spending time outdoors in the fenced rear yard and welcoming, covered front porch. Venable school district, with easy access to Barracks Rd shopping, UVA hospital, Downtown Cville, JPJ, and Scott Stadium.

