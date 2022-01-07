Understated and fully renovated mid-Century modern gem located on a quiet street within a short stroll of UVA. Since 2008, this warm and inviting home has been thoughtfully updated and added onto to create the perfect blend of the charm of yesteryear and today's modern conveniences. Stunning kitchen with custom cabinetry, reclaimed barn floors, marble countertops and stainless appliances opens to the great room and dining room addition that is truly the heart of the home. This captivating and light-filled space features over-sized windows, vaulted beamed ceiling, and easy access to the rear patio. True one level living that includes the master suite plus a second bedroom and bath, spacious living room with fireplace, study/playroom/home office, laundry, and charming reading nook/second office all on the ground floor. Upstairs there are two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and large rec room/loft area (teen suite?). Plenty of space for spending time outdoors in the fenced rear yard and welcoming, covered front porch. Venable school district, with easy access to Barracks Rd shopping, UVA hospital, Downtown Cville, JPJ, and Scott Stadium.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The outages may last through the night, or even as long as Wednesday.
Experts said that new snow won't wreak as much havoc as Monday morning's snow, which was heavy and wet, causing limbs to snap and trees to topple. Some in the area are still without power.
The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for most of the area from Thursday evening until Friday morning.
Richard "Trey" Coe now faces eight additional charges and remains in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail while he awaits a bond hearing.
Power companies working to restore power said they are stymied by fallen trees and snapped power lines.
By Wednesday evening, less than 40% of people in Albemarle County didn’t have power. Many more people in Charlottesville had their lights turned back on Tuesday with less than 5% still powerless.
VDOT warns that dropping temperatures could freeze snowmelt on roads.
More than 10 inches of snow on Monday led to road closures and power outages.
Passengers at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport will see some noticeable construction in the coming year, thanks in large part to grants t…
Virginia got a contest-high 25 points from standout forward Jayden Gardner, another sealing 3-pointer from senior guard Kihei Clark and won its second straight on its three-game ACC road trip.