To be built new Evergreen home on Dick Woods Rd in beautiful Western Albemarle just minutes from Crozet. This 11 acre open lot provides exceptional view and great possibilities. Build your dream home with Evergreen's exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counters Kitchenaid appliances and much more. Images are from a similar home, purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. Taxes are estimated.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charg…
The Tina Thompson era of Virginia women's basketball is over.
At Championship Football Coaches Clinic, Virginia coach Tony Elliott shares his vision for building the ‘Model Program’
“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach. He made that very clear in his talk today.”
"I think the challenge is getting the young people to not listen to outside noise, and give us a chance to articulate and show them what we’re all about and what the future looks like."
The newly minted Friends of Cville Downtown organization officially unveiled a new mural wrapped around the unfinished Dewberry building at a …
The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the peo…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.
Move to Virginia gives Curome Cox a chance to reconnect with family that played vital role in his upbringing
"I haven’t been around Curome in years, but we have a really rich history and he’s like a brother to me. So, it was really exciting to know that he was going to be a Wahoo.”
In addition to her prison sentence, the woman was ordered to pay about $1.6 million in restitution to her victims.