4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,299,000

To be built new Evergreen home in the Spring Hill community just minutes form Boars Head, Farmington and Downtown Charlottesville. This 5 acre wooded lot provides exceptional privacy in a quaint neighborhood setting. Build your dream home with Evergreen's exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, stone counters, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and much more. There will be generous allowances for tile and lighting fixtures. Images are from a similar home, purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. Taxes are estimated.

