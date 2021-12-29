4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,295,000

There are few addresses in Charlottesville that immediately conjure a sense of stateliness and charm, an era of lost luxury. Meadowbrook Hills is the essence of such comfort. With easy access to The University and Downtown and the major arteries of 29 and the 250 Bypass, the location of Meadowbrook Hills is hard to exceed. Amidst the post-War homes lie some of Charlottesville’s greatest mid 20th Century estates; homes designed by Milton Grigg and later, Henderson Heyward. First and second floor master suites, graciously proportioned foyer, formal living, dining and library, floor-to-ceiling triple hung windows, large rooms, high ceilings, and charming details are just a few highlights of this well constructed brick home. One of the biggest and best lots on almost an acre with large useable yard and gardens. Extensive blue stone terraces and dry laid stone wall landscaping accent the front of the home. An excellent value and opportunity in the Venable School District.