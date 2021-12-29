There are few addresses in Charlottesville that immediately conjure a sense of stateliness and charm, an era of lost luxury. Meadowbrook Hills is the essence of such comfort. With easy access to The University and Downtown and the major arteries of 29 and the 250 Bypass, the location of Meadowbrook Hills is hard to exceed. Amidst the post-War homes lie some of Charlottesville’s greatest mid 20th Century estates; homes designed by Milton Grigg and later, Henderson Heyward. First and second floor master suites, graciously proportioned foyer, formal living, dining and library, floor-to-ceiling triple hung windows, large rooms, high ceilings, and charming details are just a few highlights of this well constructed brick home. One of the biggest and best lots on almost an acre with large useable yard and gardens. Extensive blue stone terraces and dry laid stone wall landscaping accent the front of the home. An excellent value and opportunity in the Venable School District.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The division's anti-racism policy “is racist at its core,” and the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction to stop the enforcement of the policy.
Charlottesville ranks as one of the best places in the country to live, but as the year ends, the city can’t find anyone to live in the city a…
-
- 2 min to read
Since UVa introduced Tony Elliott as its next coach on Dec. 13, outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall has provided superb access to Elliott in order for him to better comprehend the program’s status as he prepares to take over.
Being a healer and an advocate for children is in Dr. Paige Perriello’s blood, though that role has taken on an even greater importance in rec…
The Bronco Mendenhall era at Virginia will end without the coach getting to lead his team one final time.
With COVID-19 tests in high demand ahead of the Christmas holiday, new commercial testing providers are opening up in the Charlottesville area.
Another Wawa gas station and convenience store is being planned for the land. .
awrabel@dailyprogress.com — (434) 978-7261
Tony Elliott’s first staff at Virginia will include some familiar faces.
Editor’s Note: Today we kick off our Distinguished Dozen! Thank you very much to all who nominated the many heroes among us. We loved reading …