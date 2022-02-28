4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,250,000

Brookside is a dream opportunity to live in a custom home on 9 acres in a beautiful setting. Original Waverly developer kept this most private lot for himself! Rock Run stream provides beautiful sight and sound. Hallmarks of this unique home are the soaring ceilings, top quality and wonderful indoor and outdoor spaces. Dramatic family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace is open to the 24 x 21 eat-in kitchen. It boasts Hickory cabinets, granite counters, an island and Wolf oven/cooktop. Large adjoining deck is partially covered. Luxurious owners' suite is on the main level. It has a private porch and fabulous bathroom. A home office has antique pine floor and ceiling. Formal living and dining rooms flank the foyer and it's 20' ceiling. A bonus room and three pantries complete the first floor. Upstairs are a 22 x 22 rec room with 5 skylights, 3 bedrooms, 2 full and a half bath and a huge walk-in attic. Unfinished walk-out basement is great storage and potential finished space. Waverly has miles of quiet, paved roads for strolling and biking with no through traffic. Just west of town in the Meriwether Lewis school district. Within 10 minutes of 3 public lakes/parks. Xfinity with Comcast provides the high speed internet.