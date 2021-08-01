 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,200,000

Endless charm and character set apart this storybook home, a one-of-a-kind Virginia farmhouse befitting its remarkable hilltop setting. Built in 1900 and thoughtfully expanded with reclaimed materials in 2006, the exceptionally well-built residence features clapboard siding, slate and copper roofs/gutters, lattice windows, exposed beams, and heart pine flooring. There are four bedrooms (one on the main floor), three full bathrooms, ample storage throughout, and a two-room, finished basement that could serve any number of uses, a home theater among them. Highlights include a study with a wood stove, a show-stopping stone chimney, and covered porches off the front door, living room, and primary bedroom that boast distant views of the rolling countryside. Dependencies include a new studio and workshop (2021), a barn, garden sheds, and a multi-use structure with several protected bays. The seven acres, crowned by a stately oak tree and bordered by a creek, carry three development rights.

