4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,195,000

One of the most elegant homes to come on the North Downtown market in years. Don’t pass up the opportunity to take this 1900 Queen Anne Victorian to perfection. Large, gracious rooms, 10 foot ceilings downstairs, 9 foot upstairs, 6 fireplaces, original pine flooring, period mantels, large eat-in kitchen, original hardware, huge windows & lots of light, wraparound front & side porch, set back from the street on a large ¾-acre lot toward the quiet end of Locust Avenue. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 studio, upstairs, plus a 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment (or home office) on the ground floor. Soon to be featured in HGTV Magazine.