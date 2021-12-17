 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,195,000

IVY FARM - This charming, spacious 4 bedroom home is privately situated in a picturesque setting with mature trees just minutes west of Charlottesville. The exemplary floor plan is suitable for both entertaining and easy living. The main level has living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen opening into large multi-use family room with fireplace, master suite with sitting area & attached two car garage. A second master is upstairs along with two additional bedrooms and full bath. On the lower level is a home office, half bath, and flexible space. There is an oversized unfinished space which is perfect for workshop or studio. Built in bookcases, wood floors and architectural moldings are just a few of the numerous special features and details. The residence is well positioned on 4.5 acres which encompass open spaces and woods. This well-loved and maintained house is a very special offering. Conveniently located to the University of Virginia and all the amenities of town.

