Ednam Forest home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home is full of light with floor to ceiling windows which allow you to enjoy the 1.74 acres of lawn and forest. The very large deck and and patios provide spaces for relaxation and entertaining. Features 4 bedrooms, laundry on 1st and 2nd floors, and multiple office spaces. Hardwood floors on first and second floors. The fully finished walk out basement has a bedroom, full bath, fireplace, wet bar and additional living space, plus ample storage. Whole house fan minimizes AC costs. Two sheds for workshop or greenhouse. Just steps from the Boars Head Inn Resort and Sports Club, Birdwood Golf Course and 8 miles of hiking trails.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,120,000
