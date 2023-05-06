Unique, elegant, modern, immaculate! No expense spared in this amazing, modern farmhouse close to everything in Charlottesville. 10' high ceilings and oversized windows and doors welcome you into this light filled designer home. So many upgrades including wide plank hardwood flooring, custom window treatments, unique custom wall coverings, modern high-end lighting, custom fixtures and more! Truly better than the builders model! Entertainers and cooks will love the gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, custom white cabinets, spacious walk in pantry and an amazing butlers pantry . Host movie night in the spacious great room with oversized gas fireplace or gather outdoors on the large deck with pergola. Lovely owner's suite includes spa like bath with double vanities and walk-in shower with marble tile. Second floor features 2 guest bedrooms, a hall bathroom and custom laundry room. Fully finished lower level includes large rec room with kitchenette, guest bedroom and full bath. This a great spot for in-laws or as an income generating apartment. The 2 car garage offers great storage options and the fully fenced rear yard with zero-maintenance hardscaping, lush trees and raised beds is a gardeners dream!