4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,100,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION near UVA, Farmington, Boars Head and Barracks Road overlooking Ingleside Farm. Features include a first level AND second level Owners Suites, first and second floor laundry, private home office/gym/family room connected to Owners suite. Improvements include NEWLY refinished cherry floors, a NEW Roof, NEW Paint throughout most bedrooms and bath vanities, Newly painted doors. An open floor plan, perfect for entertaining, accented with multiple brick fireplaces, arched entryways, French doors with palladium windows. Three additional spacious bedrooms on the second level plus a large bonus room with wet bar. 3.4 acres ready to play outside overlooking two farms. The expansive bricked patio is nestled in private landscaping and the fireplace is ready for entertaining. This home is ready to be tailored with finishing touches to meet the needs of its new Owner. A 2-10 Home Warranty is also being offered.