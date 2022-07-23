 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,099,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,099,000

To be built new Evergreen home on Dick Woods Rd in beautiful Western Albemarle just minutes from Crozet. This 5 acre open lot provides exceptional views and great possibilities. Build your dream home with Evergreen's exceptional level of quality including oak hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, quartz counters Kitchenaid appliances and much more. Images are from a similar home, purchaser(s) have the options to personalize selections. Taxes are estimated.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert