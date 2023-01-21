This St Charles is an extremely versatile plan with dual master suites and great open living areas with an abundance of natural light. Ivy Ridge will consist of 6 subdivided rural lots in the heart of Ivy with great access to 64. This elevated home site has great views and a usable yard. This design features dual laundry facilities, a great home office and bonus room above the garage. Come build your dream home with real hardwood floors, Pella windows, KitchenAid appliances, quartz counters, modern efficiency and much more all included.
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,098,000
