4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,095,000

Located 5-6 minutes west of Barracks Road shopping, this dramatic home of stone, stucco and standing seam metal roof is an entertainer's delight. 12 foot ceilings throughout and massive windows create wonderful spaces for living and entertaining. In addition to the amazing master suite, there are 3 additional ensuite bedrooms. The 4th bedroom is currently configured as a cozy den & home office. Upstairs is a private office and/or work out space. The rear patio offers diverse landscape specimens and several shaded gathering areas. Next to the house is a huge detached garage w/ walk-up storage above. (this is in addition to the 2car garage at the house). Expansive, level lawns abound. Did I mention the 12 foot ceilings and extensive crown molding throughout?!

