This ultra-charming UVA home is the stuff your cottage dreams are made of! Situated on Lewis Mountain Road, a short walk to UVA Grounds, this home offers maximum convenience while maintaining a quiet, private backyard. Current owners have done an incredible job with a complete kitchen, breakfast room, and dining room remodel...maximizing style while maintaining the original 1920s charm. From the original hardwood floors, to the gorgeous brass and crystal door hardware, the built-in corner cabinet in the den, built-in bookshelves and cozy wood-burning fireplace in the living room, raised-hearth gas log fireplace (which could also be wood-burning) in the breakfast room, and the enclosed porch-turned-office with herringbone brick floors...you won't find a more charming city home on the market today! Spacious primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings, en suite bathroom, and walk-in closet. 3 secondary bedrooms each with two closets offer ample storage for a home of this era. The backyard shop/shed has electricity and a full bathroom...turn this into a work-from-home office, gym, or guest space! Don't miss this sweet cottage walking distance to the University!
4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,095,000
