Rare opportunity for a new home in Western Albemarle! New Construction on 1.26 acres of wooded privacy located less than 10 miles from UVA and the Downtown Mall! This 'Newport' plan offers an open floor plan with three main level bedrooms, including spacious owner's suite, dedicated study, a stunning Great Room that boasts a cathedral ceiling and tons of windows to maximize natural light. Quality built 2x6 exterior walls, custom mahogany front door, R-19 insulation, and Trex Deck. Kitchen includes painted maple cabinetry (white, gray, etc. shaker style), granite countertops (also in owner's suite), and much more. Photos are of previously built model home. New Construction with no construction loan needed-- with deposit Builder will fund the build so that purchaser may obtain the same type of loan as if they bought a resale. Builder also offers a streamlined process to make planning your move easy.