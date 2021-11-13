4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,050,000

New modern farmhouse NOW IN FRAMING for spring 2022 move-in, just 3 mins from Hunt Country store in Meriwether Lewis school district. Woodlawn Farms, a neighborhood of only eight 2 to 6-acre parcels combines the close-in Western Alb location with the small neighborhood feel of other recently completed distinctive homes. Pass through a mudroom/drop zone connector from the 3-car garage into the thoughtfully designed kitchen, furniture grade cabinetry with inset doors, large 9’ island & premium stainless appliances. First floor master + 3 bedrooms up with en suite baths. Plenty of storage + the ability to expand with 1700+sf unfin walkout terrace level to add a 5th bedroom, full bath, recreation room. Wonderful opportunity to build with an exceptional local builder (without the wait!) in a beautiful setting just 12 minutes to Barracks Road shopping center, 18 mins to UVA Hospital & 20 to downtown Charlottesville.