 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,000,000

4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,000,000

This impeccable, custom-built, contemporary farmhouse offers a bucolic, 7 acre oasis minutes from schools (Murray Elem.), C'ville and UVA. The approach to the home takes you through acres of pasture, past a picturesque metal barn (a photographer's dream) & another functional 2-stall barn. Bring your horses & take advantage of the fully fenced front pasture or use the extra development right and build another home or guest house. The private homesite is surrounded by mature trees & features a fenced, sweeping backyard w/ huge lawn, whimsical gardens & artistic lighting making it a true fairyland at night. Step from the kitchen out to the expansive multi-level back deck w/ pristine hot tub & pergola w/ gas fire table. The home's modern interior design combines 20+ foot ceilings, walls of windows & dramatic staircase w/ cozy boxed window seats, warm wood details & open, informal living spaces. Flexible floor plan provides an office or 5th bedroom option on the main level. Extensive list of seller improvements include: roof (2016), furnace (2017), heat pumps (2018), appliances (2019), master bath (2015), whole-house generator & more!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert