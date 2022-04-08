4 Bedroom Home in Charlottesville - $1,000,000

This impeccable, custom-built, contemporary farmhouse offers a bucolic, 7 acre oasis minutes from schools (Murray Elem.), C'ville and UVA. The approach to the home takes you through acres of pasture, past a picturesque metal barn (a photographer's dream) & another functional 2-stall barn. Bring your horses & take advantage of the fully fenced front pasture or use the extra development right and build another home or guest house. The private homesite is surrounded by mature trees & features a fenced, sweeping backyard w/ huge lawn, whimsical gardens & artistic lighting making it a true fairyland at night. Step from the kitchen out to the expansive multi-level back deck w/ pristine hot tub & pergola w/ gas fire table. The home's modern interior design combines 20+ foot ceilings, walls of windows & dramatic staircase w/ cozy boxed window seats, warm wood details & open, informal living spaces. Flexible floor plan provides an office or 5th bedroom option on the main level. Extensive list of seller improvements include: roof (2016), furnace (2017), heat pumps (2018), appliances (2019), master bath (2015), whole-house generator & more!