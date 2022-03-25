4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $750,000

Two homes zoned B-3 Business Highway in Greene County. Live in one and rent out the other. There are so many business opportunities with B-3 zoning in Greene. Both parcels combine to make up 3 acres. The main house has over 1,900 Square feet with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The other home is 864 square feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Come see these homes located on 29-South.