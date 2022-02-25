4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $700,000

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEBRUARY 27 1 TO 3:30PM. Welcome home! Great new listing on 6.28 private acres convenient to Charlottesville, Gordonsville and Ruckersville. This beautiful home features formal spacious living and dining rooms with hardwood floors, spacious eat-in kitchen, large family room with fireplace and built in shelves; Upper level features new luxury vinyl plank flooring, master suite with walk-in closet and ensuite bath; 3 additional large bedrooms, and unfinished storage space; basement if fully finished with rec room, exercise room and home office. Prime outdoor space including covered front porch, new trex decking, patio and porch; Lot is completely fenced; perfect for horses or ideal contractor yard. Lots of options. Home sits next to conservation easement for added privacy. Just minutes to NGIC and Hollymead Towne Center and restaurants.