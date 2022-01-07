BRING YOUR HORSES! Picturesque setting for this beautiful updated home on nearly 6 acres just minutes to NGIC, Charlottesville and Hollymead Town Center. Spacious updated island kitchen with quartz countertops, tile floor and stainless steel appliances; Formal living and dining rooms with beautiful hardwood floors, family room with fireplace; Second level features hardwood flooring; large owners suite with ensuite updated bath with tiled shower and walk-in closet/bonus room; 3 additional spacious bedrooms and lots of under eaves storage; terrace level features additional family room, home office and rec room; Covered front porch; rear deck overlooking private backyard; Property is fenced for horses and pets. It also backs up to a conservation easement so no one will build behind this home. New 2 stall stick built barn with tack room built for easy potential expansion. beautiful lot with raised garden beds. Fiber optic internet available through Fiberlink. Lower level hvac is brand new. convenient to Gordonsville, Ruckersville and Charlottesville.
4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $575,000
