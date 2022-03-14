4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $439,900

Great location for this elegant home located just minutes from NGIC, Hollymead Towne Center and Charlottesville. This one owner well maintained home features spacious open floorplan; beautiful hardwood floors throughout; large bright formal living room and dining room, spacious eat-in island kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast nook with adjoining large spacious family room; Upper level features hardwood flooring, master suite with luxury master bath with separate tub and shower and walk-in closet, 3 additional large bedrooms and full bath; owner has finished basement space with luxury vinyl plank floors, second family room, home office/theatre room and full bath. Home is move-in ready.