4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $410,000

BACK ON MARKET, UPGRADES MADE AND NEW COMPLETION TIME! IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING -OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN LOOK NO FARTHER. HAVE YOUR OWN 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES IN BEAUTIFUL WESTERN ORANGE COUNTY. MINUTES FROM WALMART, GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS IN RUCKERSVILLE. ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE ON THE SCREENED IN PORCH OFF OF YOUR BREAKFAST NOOK! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, TILE FLOORING IN BATHROOMS, ENGINEERED HARDWOOD IN MAIN LIVING AREA AND KITCHEN ,CARPET IN BEDROOMS, WALK IN TILE SHOWER IN MASTER BATH WITH BEAUTIFUL GLASS DOORS, DECK/COVERED PORCH. LAUNDRY/PANTRY. MAX CAPACITY DUE TO SEPTIC IS 6 PEOPLE. SIDING IS TWO TONES OF GRAY COLOR HAS BEEN CHOSEN, WHITE SUBWAY TILE FOR MASTER STANDING SHOWER AND SECOND FULL BATH.