4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $395,000

IF YOUR LOOKING FOR ONE LEVEL LIVING -OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN LOOK NO FARTHER. HAVE YOUR OWN 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH SITUATED ON OVER 2 ACRES IN BEAUTIFUL WESTERN ORANGE COUNTY. MINUTES FROM WALMART, GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS IN RUCKERSVILLE. ENJOY YOUR MORNING COFFEE ON THE SCREENED IN PORCH OFF OF YOUR BREAKFAST NOOK! GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, TILE FLOORING IN BATHROOMS, HARDWOOD IN MAIN LIVING AREA AND KITCHEN ,CARPET IN BEDROOMS, DECK/COVERED PORCH. LAUNDRY/PANTRY. UPGRADES JUST ADDED TO THIS HOME WITH ADDITIONAL SQUARE FOOTAGE AND BEDROOM TOTAL 4 BEDROOM NOW. MAX CAPACITY DUE TO SEPTIC IS 6 PEOPLE.