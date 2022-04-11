4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $300,000

Welcome to 352 Daniels Road located in a beautiful neighborhood convenient to Walmart, food lion in Ruckersville & 15 minutes to Charlottesville. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus bonus room on 2nd floor that can be used as a 4th bedroom or home office. Second floor offers 2 bedroom, bonus room and full bath. Brick fire place with open floor plan on main level along with Master Suite . Shed with new roof as of 2021, also lots of large windows with tons of natural light. This home offers walk out patio with nice size yard at the end of a quiet street. Schedule your showing or attend OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY FROM 10-1:00. Professional pictures to come. USE SHOWING TIME TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS. SHOWINGS BEGIN ON FRIDAY.