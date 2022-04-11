Welcome to 352 Daniels Road located in a beautiful neighborhood convenient to Walmart, food lion in Ruckersville & 15 minutes to Charlottesville. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus bonus room on 2nd floor that can be used as a 4th bedroom or home office. Second floor offers 2 bedroom, bonus room and full bath. Brick fire place with open floor plan on main level along with Master Suite . Shed with new roof as of 2021, also lots of large windows with tons of natural light. This home offers walk out patio with nice size yard at the end of a quiet street. Schedule your showing or attend OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY FROM 10-1:00. Professional pictures to come. USE SHOWING TIME TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENTS. SHOWINGS BEGIN ON FRIDAY.
4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The incident happened around 9:45 p.m on U.S. 33.
Due to a number-crunching bug, the new data in the Blue Ridge Health District is not currently an accurate picture of what is happening locally with COVID-19 cases.
Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli's nephew, visited UVa on Saturday. He's the nation's top high school quarterback.
Arch Manning, the nation’s top 2023 quarterback recruit, visited Virginia’s football program this weekend, sources confirmed Saturday.
Nine-year-old Niko has been in isolated custody at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA for more than six years after a woman said he got loose in her yard and killed her cat.
For the first time in four years, Virginia doesn’t expect to be facing a major roster rebuild going into the offseason.
By Hilary Holladay
“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.
Sam Brunelle is coming home.
Rhymes Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25, both of Charlottesville, were arrested and each charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Federal grant could get the planning process rolling.