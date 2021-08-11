Don't miss the virtual tour! A stunning home with a fabulous water view, and completely transformed without a trace of its 1959 origin. This is gracious one-level living with open, sun-lit interiors flowing to outdoor living spaces that overlook the private 10-acre lake and personal dock. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Family, friends, and guests can gather or find a quiet space in this floor plan. Serious cooks will love the thoughtfully designed kitchen with a six-burner Blue Star gas range. Working from home is a breeze with a quiet office and 1 Gb Xfinity high speed internet. Second prep kitchen. The oversized garage has a huge workshop and plenty of storage. Outside you'll find beautiful landscaping and a fenced kitchen garden with raised beds. Ten minutes from the Charlottesville airport and under 20 to Stonefield.
4 Bedroom Home in Barboursville - $1,150,000
