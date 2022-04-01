First time on the market for this one-owner gem in Afton! The elegant and open custom floorplan features generous natural light throughout the main floor owner's suite with large walk-in closet, as well as the airy dining room, den, eat-in kitchen, hall bath, and sunny living room with catherdral ceiling and gas fireplace, all overlooking an expansive backyard full of mature plantings. The laundry room is also conveniently located on the first floor adjacent to the owner's suite. Upstairs you'll find three addtional bedrooms, a full bath, and a loft space previously used as a home office area. Outside enjoy acres of open yard space for entertaining, gardening, and playing outside, or frolic in your woods! Also take advantage of neighborhood trails and nearby attractions such as Cardinal Point Winery. An over-sized double garage leaves extra room for storage, as does the unfinished walk-out basement, which could easily be upgraded to finished space. Available for showings beginning Wednesday, March 30th!
4 Bedroom Home in Afton - $550,000
