Maybe the last opportunity to own a new construction home from this acclaimed builder in Spring Creek. Custom level finishes throughout separate this home from others within the neighborhood. Real finished-in-place white oak floors, Pella windows, solid core interior doors, vaulted ceilings, 16" stud spacing, upgrade carpet and custom paint. There Keller plan has been the most popular layout with a convenient main floor layout boasting a large second bedroom and home office. This cul-de-sac lot allows for a light filled walkout basement with 3rd bedroom, full bath, rec room and hobby space. The unfinished portion can be used for a shop and has direct access to the rear yard. There is even a rough in for a 4th full bath in this house!
3 Bedroom Home in ZION CROSSROADS - $829,000
