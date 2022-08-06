Proposed New Construction home by Evergreen Home Builders in Spring Creek. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. Entertain in the open kitchen with oversized island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on-suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans built by Evergreen. One of the last remaining lots backing to common area. Finishes and options may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $814,090
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police were called to Mineral home for reports of shots fired.
University of Virginia immunologist and COVID-19 researcher Dr. William Petri continues to answer reader questions about COVID-19 and, now, mo…
Ann McLean likened President Abraham Lincoln’s efforts in the Civil War to Russia invading Ukraine. She added that slavery would have eventually ended had the Confederacy remained a country.
Driver has been charged with driving after forfeiting her license, hit and run of unattended property, eluding police and driving while intoxicated.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Virginia football team begins preseason practice on Wednesday. Here are five players — under the radar right now but could play important roles this season — to monitor during camp.
Resident and deputies were treated for smoke inhalation at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Charges include arson; shooting a missile into an occupied dwelling; obstruction; and attempted malicious wounding of law enforcement.
Any city employee from Charlottesville who entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, should be fired or at least put on administrative leave. …
Six transfers joined the UVa football team earlier this summer and two were on Grounds for spring practice. According to coaches, the staff is pleased with how seamlessly those imports have adapted to their fresh surroundings.