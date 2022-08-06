 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $814,090

Proposed New Construction home by Evergreen Home Builders in Spring Creek. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. Entertain in the open kitchen with oversized island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on-suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans built by Evergreen. One of the last remaining lots backing to common area. Finishes and options may vary.

