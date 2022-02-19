3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $772,120

TO BE BUILT- PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR HOME- The St. Charles is an extremely versatile home that offers main floor living in addition 3 traditional bedrooms on the second floor. The dual master layout comes with two different laundry connections. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry that your friends will envy. The main living room is open and airy. This home is built on a slab but you can add a basement to boost the square footage to 5,000+. Evergreen level standards include stainless appliances, real hardwood floors in common areas, 2x6 exterior walls, Pella windows, Kohler plumbing fixtures, quartz counters, painted cabinets and much more...