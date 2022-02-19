TO BE BUILT- PHOTOS OF A SIMILAR HOME- The St. Charles is an extremely versatile home that offers main floor living in addition 3 traditional bedrooms on the second floor. The dual master layout comes with two different laundry connections. The kitchen has a walk-in pantry that your friends will envy. The main living room is open and airy. This home is built on a slab but you can add a basement to boost the square footage to 5,000+. Evergreen level standards include stainless appliances, real hardwood floors in common areas, 2x6 exterior walls, Pella windows, Kohler plumbing fixtures, quartz counters, painted cabinets and much more...
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $772,120
Related to this story
Most Popular
A body was found near a retention pond on Pantops Tuesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department, but authorities say t…
In addition to working for the university, Brackney announced that she is writing a book entitled “The Bruising of America: When Black, White and Blue Collide.”
So far, more than 150 people have signed the open letter, which began circulating over the weekend. Signatories include local doctors, parents, teachers, students and other community members.
"She is one of a kind. The best AD I have ever worked for, hands down."
Whether you’re rooting for the Rams or the Bengals, you getting home from your Super Bowl party could be snow fun.
Three takeaways from the Virginia men's basketball team's 62-53 loss to Virginia Tech.
Snyder paid $48 million in cash for the Mt. Vernon mansion through an LLC.
Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Beverly Mallon, a resident of Orange, Virginia, prepared herself for a huge spike in positive COVID cases during D…
Per the release, the county police believe it to be an isolated incident with no known connection between the suspect and the vehicle’s owner.
When Albemarle High School junior Drew Lambert approached his rowing coach about starting a snow removal crew to help people, especially those…