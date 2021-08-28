 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $749,661

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $749,661

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $749,661

Model Home! THE JACKSON in Spring Creek, is a popular main-level living floorplan with a spacious configuration in a resort-style, amenity filled, gated, golf course community only 15 miles east of Charlottesville. Features a beautiful kitchen with island, granite, luxury vinyl floors, stainless steel appliances, 10’ ceilings, wide-cased windows, baseboard, and 2-piece crown molding. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance with the use of our Preferred Lender and Settlement Service. Similar Pics. 2021 National Builder of the Year.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Crime News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert