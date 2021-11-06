Model Home for Sale!! Available for Quick Move-In or Leaseback as an incredible Investment Opportunity! THE JACKSON in Spring Creek, is a popular main-level living floorplan with a spacious configuration in a resort-style, amenity filled, gated, golf course community only 15 miles east of Charlottesville. This model features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with island, granite, luxury vinyl floors, stainless steel appliances, 10’ ceilings. The fully finished walkout basement includes a spacious 9' rec room, full bath, and den with walk-in closet. All details have been accounted for: indoor/outdoor fireplace, 7' windows & 2-piece crown molding, designer finishes, and more. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance with the use of our Preferred Lender and Settlement Service. Similar Pics. 2021 National Builder of the Year.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $739,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong continued his historic season on Saturday night against BYU. Whether he continues with that historic season is now in question.
Voter turnout was so high in Albemarle County that the county did not have enough ballots for the Nov. 2 general election and had to resort to copying ballots on a copy machine and then rush them to precincts in need.
Five minutes into the fourth quarter of an eventual 66-49 loss to BYU, Brennan Armstrong suffered an apparent rib injury that now has the future of his season in doubt as Virginia goes into its open week.
Matthew Heimbach, a founder of the neo-Nazi Traditionalist Worker Party, was a surprise witness called by the plaintiffs Tuesday. He called James Fields a “martyr for our folk."
“She didn’t need ears to hear; she used her heart.”
Morse and Dooley rounded out the top three
Paige received 71% of the 5,642 votes cast, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday night.
With quarterback Brennan Armstrong injured and the defense reeling, the Virginia football team has big several issues to address during its bye week, writes Mike Barber.
This year’s election comes as the Charlottesville school system is seeing a change in leadership and still dealing with the pandemic.
Central Virginians return incumbents to office.