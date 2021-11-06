3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $739,900

Model Home for Sale!! Available for Quick Move-In or Leaseback as an incredible Investment Opportunity! THE JACKSON in Spring Creek, is a popular main-level living floorplan with a spacious configuration in a resort-style, amenity filled, gated, golf course community only 15 miles east of Charlottesville. This model features a beautiful gourmet kitchen with island, granite, luxury vinyl floors, stainless steel appliances, 10’ ceilings. The fully finished walkout basement includes a spacious 9' rec room, full bath, and den with walk-in closet. All details have been accounted for: indoor/outdoor fireplace, 7' windows & 2-piece crown molding, designer finishes, and more. Ask about our Closing Cost Assistance with the use of our Preferred Lender and Settlement Service. Similar Pics. 2021 National Builder of the Year.