This one-level home recently got it's finishing touches and is ready for move-in! You will love the flow of this layout, designed to make every step of your day frictionless no matter what phase of life you are in. The statement-making kitchen, family room, and dining room are open to each other and make up the heart of the home. The full stone facade gas fireplace is a stunner and the perfect place to spend cozy nights in, not to mention a picture-worthy backdrop for your decor throughout the seasons. Head onto your screened-in porch to enjoy your private, bug-free oasis for a cup of coffee or a nightcap... or use it to take an indoor gathering outdoors- you will be grateful to have this space after you realize how often you use it! Close the world away and relax in bed in the spacious primary suite, or have a spa day in your luxurious bathroom complete with frameless glass shower, separate vanities, and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, pocket office, walk-in pantry, mudroom/laundry room, and oversized 2-car garage complete the main level. All of this PLUS a full unfinished basement full of potential for storage, future finished bed/bath, hobby space... whatever your heart desires! Actual photos. Tour today!