The Stuart model home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths of open concept single floor living. The vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom yield fantastic golf course views. Inside you will find many custom features like hand-made sliding barn doors, hotel style vanities, zero entry master shower and built ins. There is a large covered porch on the rear leading out to stamped concrete patio. The optional side entry garage has great storage opportunities and there is an extra spot for your golf cart. Pictures are form the Stuart model previously built by Evergreen. Prices are subject to change at anytime without notice.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $654,900
