 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $644,900

3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $644,900

Proposed New Construction home by Evergreen Home Builders in Spring Creek. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. Entertain in the open kitchen with oversized island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans built by Evergreen. Finishes and options may vary.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert