3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $639,900

Proposed New Construction home by Evergreen Home Builders in Spring Creek. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. Entertain in the open kitchen with oversized island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans built by Evergreen. Finishes and options may vary.