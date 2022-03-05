Proposed New Construction home by Evergreen Home Builders in Spring Creek. The Keller features an open living area with vaulted ceilings. Entertain in the open kitchen with oversized island. The informal dining area is conveniently situated just off the kitchen. There is a generous master bedroom featuring an on suite bath with large zero entry walk in shower. Images are from similar Keller plans built by Evergreen. Finishes and options may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $634,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tina Thompson era of Virginia women's basketball is over.
A Monday incident that left the University of Virginia in lockdown for about 15 minutes ended with the arrest of an Orange County man on charg…
"I think the challenge is getting the young people to not listen to outside noise, and give us a chance to articulate and show them what we’re all about and what the future looks like."
At Championship Football Coaches Clinic, Virginia coach Tony Elliott shares his vision for building the ‘Model Program’
“I appreciate the fact that he’s a program coach and not just a football coach. He made that very clear in his talk today.”
The newly minted Friends of Cville Downtown organization officially unveiled a new mural wrapped around the unfinished Dewberry building at a …
The truck convoys currently descending on Washington D.C. are a new version of domestic extremism using an old cast of actors. Some of the peo…
In addition to her prison sentence, the woman was ordered to pay about $1.6 million in restitution to her victims.
The Albemarle County school division is hoping a 10% raise for employees along with a compensation study and redesign of the human resources d…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new education department has scrapped dozens of resources for schools aimed at promoting diversity and equity, calling them divisive and at times discriminatory.