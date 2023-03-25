Easy living at it's finest! This one-level, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-car garage home in lovely Spring Creek was designed to let you live life to the fullest across all of its phases. Featuring a spa-like owner's retreat with luxury bath, an entertainer's kitchen with gas cooktop, double oven, and oversized island, a screened porch, pocket office, and more! All on a 0.31 acre, mostly-level homesite perfect for gardening or creating an outdoor escape. Actual photos. Tour in-person today! We have a friendly representative nearby in our model at 16 Red Pine Drive Saturday-Wednesday 11-5 who can show this home- no appointment necessary!
3 Bedroom Home in Zion Crossroads - $619,672
